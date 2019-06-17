Ghana's Yusif Chibsah to work under legendary Italy defender Alessandro Nesta at Frosinone Calcio

Ghanaian midfielder Yusif Rahman Chibsah to work under Italy great Alessandro Nesta at Frosinone Calcio.

Nesta has been officially named the new coach of Frosinone, who were relegated from Serie A last term.

The decision had been in the air and was confirmed by a statement this evening.

He will be presented to the media on Wednesday.

Nesta has signed a two-year contract and continues his management career after spells at Miami FC and Serie B outfit Perugia.

The 43-year-old former Lazio and Milan defender replaces Marco Baroni, who came in mid-season and couldn’t avoid the drop.

Nesta will surely be counting on Chibsah next season in the club's quest to make Serie A return at the first time of asking despite the Ghanaian being heavily linked with a move to top-flight side Genoa.

Chibsah was ever-present for the Canaries last season, featuring 32 times and scoring one goal.