Ghanasoccernet Predictions of the day - 27/04/2023: Spurs vs Man. United, Everton vs Newcastle

This midweek brings another round of fixtures from England's Premier League.

Manchester City "clinched" the Premier League title race with a 4-1 victory against leaders Arsenal. The Gunners hold a two-point lead at the top of the standings, but Pep Guardiola's side have two games in hand.

Meanwhile, Chelsea suffered their sixth straight defeat in all competitions as a Cesar Azpilicueta own goal led to a 2-0 loss at Brentford.

Today's matchday is about the Top 4 and the Relegation zone battle.

Tournament – English Premier League; Date – 27/04/2023; Kick-Off – 19:45 GMT; Venue – Goodison Park (Liverpool).

Everton, who are struggling this season, are in 18th place and need points to move away from the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, their opponents, Newcastle, are trying to catch UEFA Champions League football after 20 years.

The Magpies are currently in third place in the league. They thrashed Tottenham 6-1 in their previous encounter and will seek to replicate that success this week.

Match Prediction - Newcastle United to win

Newcastle seem to have gotten back on track and are in hopes of securing their UEFA Champions League participation for next season. Clearly, the guests are the favorites to edge a win in this clash, as Everton have suffered 2 losses and 2 draws in their last four Premier League games.

Tournament – English Premier League; Date – 27/04/2023; Kick-Off – 20:15 GMT; Venue – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London).

Tottenham was thrashed 6-1 by Newcastle at St James Park last weekend. Spurs are in sixth place in the league, and the upcoming match against United could be crucial for the Top 4 battle.

On the other hand, Manchester United beat Brighton in a thrilling penalty shootout after their FA Cup semi-final at Wembley. Erik Ten Hag's men have secured their second final of the season. On June 3rd, they will compete against Manchester City in FA Cup final for the first time.

Meanwhile, United are currently in fourth place in the league standings. The Red Devils enjoy a three-match winning streak without conceding a single goal.

Tottenham have two games in hand over the Red Devils. We're anticipating an action-packed game, with Manchester United as the slight favorite.

Match Prediction - Both to score - Yes

Both teams have not failed to score in their last three Premier League games. We believe the two sides will find the back of the net in this match in a bid to secure a spot in the European competition next season.

