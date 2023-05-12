Ghanasoccernet Saturday Football Predictions and Betting Tips

It's time to take a look at the most vital fixtures taking place this weekend in different leagues and competitions. The bulk of football matches are played on weekends, namely on Saturdays and Sundays.

Ghanasoccernet Football Predictions for the Weekend - 13/05/2023

Premier League Predictions and Betting Tips

Leeds United vs Newcastle (13:30 CET)

Southampton vs Fulham (16:00 CET)

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest (16:00 CET)

Aston Villa vs Tottenham (16:00 CET)

Manchester United vs Wolves (16:00 CET)

Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth (16:00 CET)

Championship Predictions and Betting Tips

Sunderland vs Luton (18:30 CET)

Ligue 1 Predictions and Betting Tips

Strasbourg vs Nice (17:00 CET)

PSG vs Ajaccio (21:00 CET)

Bundesliga Predictions and Betting Tips

Bayern Munich vs Schalke (15:30 CET)

Union Berlin vs Freiburg (15:30 CET)

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Mainz (15:30 CET)

Wolfsburg vs Hoffenheim (15:30 CET)

Bochum vs Augsburg (15:30 CET)

Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach (18:30)

Serie A Predictions and Betting Tips

Salernitana vs Atalanta (15:00 CET)

Spezia vs AC Milan (18:00 CET)

Inter vs Sassuolo (20:45 CET)

Eredivisie Predictions and Betting Tips

Volendam vs Sparta (18:45 CET)

Heerenveen vs Excelsior (20:00 CET)

Utrecht vs RKC Waalwijk (21:00 CET)

La Liga Predictions and Betting Tips

Real Sociedad vs Girona (14:00 CET)

Osasuna vs Almeria (16:15 CET)

Villarreal vs Athletic Bilbao (18:30 CET)

Real Madrid vs Getafe (21:00 CET)

