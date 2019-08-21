GHANAsoccernet staff writer and African football expert Nuhu Adams gets Ashantigold job

GHANAsoccernet.com staff writer and Africa football expert Nuhu Adams has been appointed as a member of the Communication team of Ghana Premier League side Ashantigold following an announcement of an interim five-member committee on Wednesday.

The highly-rated African football hack will work closely with Daniel Bioh in the Communication department for the 2019 CAF Confederation Cup campaigners.

It's a massive leap and reward for the young and dynamic journalists who has local and African football at his feet.

Adams stock keep rising as he is a major contributor on African football across several media platforms on the continent.

He is also one of key resource persons for the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Ashantigold has put together a five-member interim body to oversee the operation of the club.

Alhassan Abu-Ramadan, Mark Mensah, Seth Boakye Agyemang, Joseph Kwame Nimoah-Poku and George Asiedu have been named on the committee.

The interim body will work closely with the club's chief executive Frederick Acheampong to enhance the operational activities of the club until a substantive management is announced.

By Patrick Akoto