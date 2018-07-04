Ghanian forward Frederick Kyereh grabs consolation for Jeunesse Esch in pre-season loss against Metz

Ghanaian-German forward Frederick Kyereh netted the the only goal for his side Jeunesse Esch as they lost 3-1 to FC Metz in a friendly on Tuesday.

The 24 year-old scored the opener in the 40th minute but the French Ligue 2 proved too strong for the Luxembourg elite division side by overturning the one goal deficit in the second half.

Kyereh is looking for another scintillating season ahead.

He bagged 8 goals in 23 appearances for the most successful club in the Luxembourg National Division last season.

By: Nuhu Adams