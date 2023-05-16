Ghanian forward Sirlord Conteh attracts interest from Augsburg

German-born Ghanaian forward Sirlord Conteh, currently playing for SC Paderborn 07, might be on the verge of joining the German Bundesliga team Augsburg in the upcoming season.

As reported by Sky Sports, Conteh, known for his attacking prowess, is expected to have an exit clause in his contract this summer, enabling him to seek opportunities in the top-flight league. The potential transfer is speculated to involve a transfer fee in the lower seven-figure range.

FC Augsburg's scouts are reportedly closely monitoring Conteh, who has showcased his abilities with five goals and five assists so far. However, it is his exceptional speed on the wings that adds to his appeal, attracting interest from other clubs as well.

The Hamburg-born striker made his debut for TSV Sasel in the sixth-tier state league in 2014/15. Conteh then played four years with FC St. Pauli's reserve team in the regional league before joining Paderborn through Magdeburg.

Conteh made his Liga 3 debut for FC Magdeburg on 3 August 2019, beginning against SV Meppen until being replaced in the 42nd minute by Manfred Osei Kwadwo, with the away match ending in a 3-1 win.

Conteh signed with 2. Bundesliga team SC Paderborn 07 in May 2022.