Gianfranco Zola confirms Ethan Ampadu and Hudson-Odoi in squad for Chelsea's Carabao cup tie against Liverpool

Assistant coach of Chelsea Gianfranco Zola has confirmed that Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ethan Ampadu will be in the squad for the Carabao Cup match at Liverpool tonight and says the duo would have to take their opportunities when they come.

Both tAmpadu and Hudson Odoi impressed during pre-season with the Blues in Australia, Nice and Dublin and there were some expectations that the youngsters would be given the chance to play a bit during the season.

However, so far neither of them have had a minute of first team action in the opening seven matches of the Premier League and Europa League campaign.

"Callum has done extremely well in pre-season, one of the players who impressed the most with Ethan Ampadu. They're two players with bright futures. They are both in contention tomorrow, in the squad, and we will see," Zola said.

"We have a lot of players. We didn't do a big pre-season, so these games can serve as a pre-season to give time for players like Christensen, about Cahill, an opportunity to get games. Callum and Ethan are the future of this club and we are going to take care of them.

"Don't forget that, when we played the Community Shield, he was in ahead of players like Victor Moses. If he hasn't got the consideration of the value, we wouldn't have done that. He is the future.

"But he's in a very competitive team. He has to be patient, wait for his opportunities and, when they come, take them in the best way."