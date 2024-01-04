Gideon Fosu appointed Black Princesses Management Committee chief

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has appointed Gideon Fosu as the chairman of the Black Princesses management committee, replacing Linford Asamoah Boadu who led the team to the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica in 2022.

Fosu, who is the vice president and chief executive officer of Division One League Kings Palace FC, is expected to bring his expertise to the role and help the team qualify for the next FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia.

Western Regional Football Association Chairman Simon Ehomah will serve as the vice chairman of the committee.

The Black Princesses will face Senegal in a two-legged contest in January, with the first leg taking place in Thies, Senegal on January 13, and the second leg scheduled for the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on January 21, 2024.