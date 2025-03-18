Gideon Fosu named LOC Chairman for CAF African Schools Championship

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council member Gideon Fosu has been appointed as the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 2025 CAF African Schools Football Championship, set to take place in Accra.

Fosu, a banker and Vice President of Division One League side Kings Palace, also serves as the Executive Officer of the Centralized Operations Unit (Payment) at Ghana Commercial Bank.

Michael Ntow Ayeh from the Ghana Education Service will serve as Vice Chairman of the LOC, while other committee members include Stephen Appiah of PAC Academy and Phyllis Marku Moncar, Vice Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association.

The LOC is tasked with ensuring a smooth execution of the championship, working closely with CAF and GFA Focal Points across key operational areas, including safeguarding, media, transportation, marketing, and security. The tournament is scheduled to take place at the University of Ghana Stadium from April 21-26, 2025.

The CAF African Schools Football Championship was launched in April 2022 by CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe in Maputo, Mozambique. Since its inception, it has engaged over 1.9 million boys and girls from 46 countries, making it Africa’s most successful youth sports mobilization initiative.

Ghana will host top school teams from across the continent, including Uganda, Tanzania, Malawi, South Africa, Morocco, Algeria, DR Congo, The Gambia, Senegal, Benin, and CÃ´te d'Ivoire.