Gideon Fosu to lead Local Organizing Committee for 2024 WAFU U-17 Cup of Nationss

The Ghana Football Association's Executive Council has appointed Gideon Fosu as the chairman of the Local Organizing Committee for the upcoming West Africa Football Union (WAFU) U-17 Cup of Nations

The competition is set to take place in Accra from May 15 to May 29, 2024.

Gideon Fosu, an Executive Member of the GFA brings his wealth of experience to the role. Currently serving as the Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of Division One League side Kings Palace FC, Fosu is an experienced figure in both football administration and banking.

Assisting Fosu in the committee's responsibilities will be Robert Duncan, the Chairman of the Central Regional Football Association. The diverse committee lineup also includes Paul Ayamba, Business Development Officer of Premier League side FC Samartex, Leslie Kuuku Bartels, President of Division One League side Victory Club Warriors, and Nana Asante Bismark of Wamanafo Mighty Royals.

The committee's mandate is to formulate comprehensive plans, programs, and a roadmap for the seamless execution of the tournament. The WAFU U-17 Cup of Nations is expected to be a showcase of youth football talent, featuring seven participating countries: Cote D’Ivoire, Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Togo, Niger, Benin, and the host nation, Ghana.

Highlighting the significance of the tournament, the top three teams from the competition will secure a coveted spot in next year’s Total Energies U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.