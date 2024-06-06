Gideon Mensah admits playing in Ligue 2 was a difficult task

Ghana defender Gideon Mensah has acknowledged the challenges of competing in Ligue 2 last season following AJ Auxerre's relegation from the French top flight last two seasons.

Despite finishing 17th in the 2022/23 Ligue 1 season, Auxerre rallied and secured promotion back to the top flight by winning the Ligue 2 title in the just-ended season.

Reflecting on his season with Auxerre, Mensah admitted that it was a tough journey but he had a positive outlook from the beginning.

“It was a very long season for us. Myself, Elisha, and the whole team. Playing in Ligue 2 for the first time after being in Ligue 1 was a very difficult task for me,” Mensah shared on the Ghana FA YouTube channel. “From the start of the season, I knew it was going to be a good season for us. There were moments where things didn’t go as we wanted, but we persevered and it went our way at the end of the season.”

The 25-year-old featured in 26 games for the team and registered two assists.

Mensah is now set to feature for Ghana as they take on Mali on Thursday night in a must-win 2026 World Cup qualifier in Bamako. The Black Stars are aiming for a crucial victory to boost their qualification hopes.