Gideon Mensah and Elisha Owusu shine as Auxerre end season as Ligue 2 champions

Ghana duo Gideon Mensah and Elisha Owusu ended their season as Ligue 2 champions after helping Auxerre make a quick return to Ligue 1 in France.

The Black Stars players played pivotal roles across the season, capping the campaign with a solid display in the 4-1 victory over Concarneau.

Auxerre had secured promotion last week and were confirmed champions before their game on Friday, but the team waited for the coronation in front of their fans.

Both Mensah and Owusu received their medals for winning the league and are already looking forward to the upcoming campaign.

For Mensah, he enjoyed two season in Ligue 1 before suffering demotion with Auxerre last season while Owusu only return to France on January 2023 after a stint in Belgium with KAA Gent.

Mensah and Owusu are likely to make Otto Addo's team for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic next week.