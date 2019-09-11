Gideon Mensah confesses difficultly in Black Meteors triumph over Algeria

Black Meteors defender Gideon Mensah has acknowledged the sternness of their 1-0 win against Algeria in U-23 African Cup of Nations qualifier.

A 69th minute strike from captain Yaw Yeboah gave Ibrahim Tanko’s men an unlikely win away from home, progressing 2-1 on aggregate against the north Africans.

Having drawn 1-1 in the first leg in Accra.

The Black Meteors will join 7 other teams in Egypt for the 8-team competition where the top 3 will book tickets to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Ghana has not qualified for the the Olympic football event since 2004.

Egypt (Hosts), Zambia, Nigeria, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, South Africa and Mali are the other qualified teams.