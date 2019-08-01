Gideon Mensah impressed with RB Salzburg's preseason friendly game against Chelsea

Ghana youth star Gideon Mensah was pleased with Red Bull Salzburg's performance against Chelsea in a preseason friendly on Wednesday.

The 21-year old was however disappointed by the result but describes it as a great game against one of the top sides in Europe.

Mensah climbed off the bench to play a part of the game as the Austrian champions lost 5-3 to Chelsea.

"Great game against Chelsea Football Club yesterday at the Redbull Arena Salzburg but not the result we wanted. We hold our heads up high and keep fighting," he posted on Facebook.

Mensah's compatriot and former WAFA teammate Majeed Ashimeru also started but was substituted in the second half.

Red Bull Salzburg will next play Mattersburg in the Austrian Bundesliga before facing European giants Real Madrid in a preseason friendly.