Gideon Mensah issues apology to Ghanaians following disappointing AFCON 2023 campaign

Black Stars left-back Gideon Mensah has extended a heartfelt apology to the Ghanaian people in the aftermath of the national team's unfortunate exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

Ghana failed to beat Mozambique in a must-win game which saw them bow out of the group stage.

Expressing his remorse, Mensah took to his X account to share his sentiments, stating, "Very heavy heart & deep thoughts after our unfortunate exit from the ongoing AFCON. We set out on high but disappointed our motherland and fans whose diehard support we can never take for granted."

Despite playing every minute in Ghana's three games during the AFCON, the Auxerre left-back acknowledged that the team's overall performance fell short of expectations. Mensah, a former WAFA player, described his own contribution as "very quiet."

While he has become a regular feature in the Black Stars lineup, Mensah recognizes the need to elevate his game further to secure his position as the team's left-back.

Ghana's AFCON 2023 campaign was marred by disappointment as they failed to secure a victory in the group stage, resulting in an early exit from the tournament.

The team's underwhelming performance has prompted reflection and calls for improvements, with players like Mensah acknowledging the responsibility to better their game for future competitions.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association has sacked Chris Hughton, the coach of the team and is actively searching for his replacement.