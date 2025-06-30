Gideon Mensah names PSG star as the toughest opponent he has faced

Ghana defender Gideon Mensah has opened up on his encounter with Paris Saint Germain and Morocco star Achraf Hakimi.

The Auxerre left-back has faced the Moroccan several times in the French Ligue 1 and admits he is difficult to defend following his mastery of the position.

Hakimi is widely regarded as the best right-back in the world at the moment, starring in PSG's treble winning campaign.

"Obviously, Hakimi is someone, you don't know how to defend him and don't know how to attack him because he has the speed and he is also playing with a team that always has the ball, so the energy is always there. He is always going, and going so playing against Hakimi has been very difficult. Sometimes before the game, if he is not playing I am always happy," he told Sporty FM.

Mensah also acknowledged other opponents he believes put in some good work but go under the radar because they are not big names in the league.

"There are few ones that are not too known but like I said you play against players that are really hungry and they are not going to give you the space and these are names that are not big in the league but then they have their moments and when the moment is there you can't stop them," he continued.

"But the toughest one is Hakimi and not because he is the most skillful player but he has mastered the position so it is easy for him," he added.