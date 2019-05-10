GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 10 May 2019
Gideon Mensah shakes off injury ahead of Sturm Graz's game against Austria Vienna

In-form left back Gideon Mensah has made quick recovery ahead of Sturm Graz's clash against Austria Vinna in the Austrian Bundesliga. 

The winger, who suffered a knock in training last week missed the Blackies win over St. Polten last Sunday.

However, he joined training and Wednesday and he is set to feature against giants Austria Vienna.

The on-loan Red Bulls player has impressed since joining Sturm Graz in January, having played ten games so far.

His form has forced the Blackies into considering making the loan a permanent deal.

Mensah could face his parent club Red Bulls the following weekend after playing against Austria Vienna.

 

 

