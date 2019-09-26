Gideon Mensah shines on Zulte Waregem debut; provides assist in 4-2 Cup win

Ghana youth defender Gideon Mensah made an impressive debut on Wednesday night as Zulte Waregem dismantled lower division side Duffel 4-2 in the Belgian Cup.

The 21-year-old left back produced his quality stuff and assisted in the third goal for Cylie Larin to score.

Mensah got the chance because of absence of Luka Zarandia who is hamstrung and was rested for the Cup match.

His display should excite head coach Francky Dury who could name him in his squad for Saturday’s trip to Royal Excel Mouscron in the Jupiper League.

Mensah is on a season-loan long move from Austrian top-flight side Red Bull Salzburg.