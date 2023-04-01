Gideon Mensah suffers injury setback in AJ Auxerre's Ligue 1 clash with Troyes

Ghana defender Gideon Mensah suffered an injury during AJ Auxerre's match against Troyes in the French Ligue 1 on Saturday afternoon.

The 24-year-old got the knock, and AJ Auxerre coach Christopher Pelissier had no choice but to make a change after consulting with his medical team.

Mensah was replaced by Guinea defender Julian Jeanvier in the 26th minute, and his absence was felt as AJ Auxerre struggled to keep up with their opponents.

AJ Auxerre are currently battling to avoid relegation from the French Ligue 1, and Mensah's injury is a significant setback in their fight to stay in the top flight.

Gideon Mensah joined the Stade de l'Abbé-Deschamps outfit on 12 August 2022, signing a three-year contract after a successful stint with Strum Graz.

The Black Stars player has been an integral part of the team since his arrival, making 19 appearances in the French top flight this season.

Mensah also played in Ghana's doubleheader against Angola during last month's international break, highlighting his importance to the Black Stars.

AJ Auxerre will be hoping that the injury is not too serious and that Mensah can return to the pitch as soon as possible to help their fight against relegation.