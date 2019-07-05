Gideon Mensah wants to grab opportunity at FC Red Bull Salzburg

Gideon Mensah is determined to succeed at FC Red Bull Salzburg after signing a new five-year contract.

The 20-year-old left back is set for regular game time after impressing during the second half of last season for Sturm Graz in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Mensah admits he has come on in leaps and bounds and wants to grab the opportunity at the club.

'I am very happy that I am back. The year at Sturm Graz has done me good, and I think that I have developed well. Now I will spend all my strength for FC Red Bull Salzburg and do everything we can to be successful,'' the former WAFA player told the club's website.

Mensah joined FC Red Bull Salzburg in the summer of 2016 and was immediately loaned to play for the feeder club Liefering FC in the second-tier.