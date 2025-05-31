Gideon Mensah wears Black Stars captain’s armband for first time in Unity Cup win over Trinidad and Tobago

Ghana and Auxerre defender Gideon Mensah wore the Black Stars captain’s armband for the first time in his international career during Ghana’s commanding 4-0 victory over Trinidad and Tobago in the third-place match of the 2025 Unity Cup, held at the G-Tech Stadium in Brentford, West London.

Mensah was handed the armband in the second half after Jordan Ayew, who opened the scoring and captained the side from kickoff, was substituted.

The 26-year-old assumed leadership duties following the absence of several senior players, including Thomas Partey, Mohammed Kudus, Alexander Djiku, and others who were unavailable for the tournament due to injury or rest.

The milestone marks a significant moment in Mensah’s international career, highlighting his growing role in the national team since his debut in 2019.

The Black Stars were dominant from start to finish, with Ayew scoring the opener early on.

Razak Simpson and Mohammed Fuseini followed with debut goals to put Ghana 3-0 ahead before halftime.

Lawrence Agyekum added a fourth in the second half after capitalizing on a goalkeeping error.

Mensah marshaled the defense effectively, helping maintain a clean sheet as Ghana wrapped up the tournament in style.

His composed performance as captain provided further evidence of his leadership credentials as Ghana looks to rebuild with a blend of youth and experience under coach Otto Addo.