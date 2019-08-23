Gideon Mensah's link with Barcelona excites Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg

Red Bull Salzburg are delighted to have their young defender Gideon Mensah linked with Spanish giants Barcelona but have said the reports are false.

The Austrian champions say they are not in negotiations with the Blaugrana over the 21-year-old.

On Tuesday, rumours circulated on several international football platforms that Barca were considering signing him on loan to replace Juan Miranda.

Mensah got rave reviews after a sterling second half performance in the friendly against Real Madrid.

And that has increased his stock and Spanish media have reported he wanted at the Camp Nou this transfer window.

"It's not that it would make my job more difficult, but I see it as a tribute that there are such rumours about our players as well, showing that Red Bull Salzburg has achieved a certain standing in Europe and the work here is valued," Chief sporting director Christoph Freund said.

Mensah is yet to play his first competitive match for Red Bull Salzburg but featured in friendly matches against Chelsea and Real Madrid.