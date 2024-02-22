Gifty Oware clarifies Black Queens bonus remarks amid boycott threat

The Chairperson of the Black Queens Management Committee, Gifty Oware-Mensah, has clarified her previous statements regarding the team's unpaid bonuses, stating that they were taken out of context.

In an interview with Joy Sports, Oware-Mensah had said, "The Ghana Football Association sells brands and products. Our foremost product is the Black Stars, and this spans across the world, not just in Ghana."

She continued, "The male team is the one that dominates the love and affection from the country. I find it quite worrying when I see people try to compare their treatment vis-Ã -vis the women’s team."

"They say half a loaf is better than none, and the beauty of it is that the first reason anyone should have to wear the national jersey is because of patriotism," she added.

However, in response to the backlash she received following the release of the video, Oware-Mensah released a statement denying that she had intended to disrespect the Black Queens players.

She asserted that she has nothing but respect for the team and their contributions to Ghanaian football.

Meanwhile, the Black Queens players have threatened to boycott their upcoming Olympic Games qualifier against Zambia unless their bonuses are paid.

The team is owed $7,500 per player for their participation in the last three qualifiers.

In light of this situation, Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif and Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku met with the team on Wednesday evening, along with Oware-Mensah, to address their concerns.

The first leg of the Olympic Games qualifier between Ghana and Zambia is set to take place on Friday, February 23, followed by the second leg five days later.

Ghana hope to reach the final qualifying round for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.