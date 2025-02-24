Gifty Oware-Mensah in Morocco with Black Queens amid reports of NIB interest

Amid reports that Gifty Oware-Mensah is wanted by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) for questioning, GhanaWeb has gathered that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council member is currently in Morocco with the Black Queens.

Oware-Mensah, who also serves as the Black Queens Management Committee chairperson, is fulfilling her duties with the senior women’s national team during their training tour in Morocco. She is expected to return to Ghana with the team at the end of the tour.

Sources close to Oware-Mensah indicate that she is willing to cooperate with any accountability process, maintaining that she executed her role as a former Deputy Director of the National Service Authority (NSA) with integrity.

The Black Queens played their first match under new head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren on Friday, February 21, 2025, suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat to Morocco’s Atlas Lionesses. They are set to wrap up their tour with a game against Raja Club Athletic Women on Monday, February 24, 2025.

Earlier, speculation suggested that the GFA was planning emergency elections due to Oware-Mensah’s supposed absence. However, the FA dismissed those claims, confirming that she remains an active Executive Council member and continues to participate in meetings.

It is believed that the NIB seeks to question Oware-Mensah in connection with ongoing investigations into alleged payroll fraud at the NSA.

Beyond her roles with the GFA and the Black Queens, Oware-Mensah is also the co-owner of Berry Ladies Football Club and Vice President of Berekum Chelsea.