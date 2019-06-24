Gilbert Koomson grabs victory for SK Brann in Norway after patching up with coach

Ghana striker Gilbert Koomson scored on his return to the SK Brann starting line-up in Sunday's 1-0 win over Lillestrøm in the Norwegian top-flight.

The 24-year-old sharply criticized coach Lars Arne Nilsen after last weekend's match against Haugesund.

He lost his and was left out of the squad in the cup match against Sogndal on Wednesday.

But the two parties patched up and Nilsen confirmed Koomson was going to start against Lillestrøm.

Koomson made his presence count as his 73rd minute goal gave Brann the points.