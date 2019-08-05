Gilbert Koomson scores as SK Brann see off Ranheim IL in Swedish Championship

Ghanaian forward Gilbert Koomson was on target for SK Brann in their 3-0 victory over Ranheim IL in the Swedish top-flight league on Sunday.

Brann went into the match with the aim of extending their winning run following last week's 2-1 win against Stabaek.

Lars Nilsen's men dreams were handed a huge boost after Ivorian teenager Daouda Bamba poke in Veton Berisha's low pass past Ranheim goalkeeper Even Barli in the 19th minute.

The visitors extended their lead through Vito Wormgoor's 45th minute strike before Gilbert Koomson sealed the victory deep into injury time.

Koomson enjoyed full throttle of the game.