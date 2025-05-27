Girls for Goals Grand Finale Set for May 27 in Adaklu Waya

The Girls for Goals initiative, a collaborative project designed to advance gender equality through sport, education, and wellness, will climax with a grand finale on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at Adaklu Waya in the Volta Region.

Spearheaded by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in partnership with FIFA, La Liga, and GIZ (Deutsche Gesellschaft fÃ¼r Internationale Zusammenarbeit), the programme has reached young people across Adaklu District, Keta, and Ho, offering transformative experiences both on and off the field.

The final event will feature a Student Forum and Community Engagement Session aimed at fostering dialogue among youth, educators, and key stakeholders. Featured speakers include Vera Abena Addo, Program Officer at the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD); Marian Mensah, Director of Legal at the GFA; and Fafali Dumehasi, former Black Queens goalkeeper and current Team Manager of the Black Princesses.

Central to the day’s activities will be mixed football drills involving boys and girls, highlighting the initiative’s emphasis on inclusion, teamwork, and mutual respect. The drills will focus on skills training and collaborative play.

As part of the program’s legacy, Adaklu Senior High School will receive footballs and branded items from sponsors to sustain interest in the sport and inspire continued participation.

The Girls for Goals project reflects the GFA’s ongoing commitment to youth development and gender balance in Ghanaian football. Tuesday’s event promises to be a spirited celebration of community, progress, and opportunity.