Girls for Goals initiative expands to Dornorgbor and Avete Schools in Anloga, Volta Region

The Girls for Goals initiative has entered its implementation phase, empowering Ghana's youth through football. By leveraging sports and education as tools, the project aims to transform the lives of young boys and girls in the Volta Region and beyond, fostering personal growth, leadership skills, and a brighter future.

The project team visited Dornorgbor and Avete M/A Basic Schools in the Anloga, Volta Region, where students honed their football skills and Education as they and gained essential knowledge in personal development and leadership.

As part of the visit, students engaged in interactive sessions covering four key pillars: financial literacy, healthy relationships and boundaries, self-confidence and self-esteem, and goal setting and decision-making. The initiative aims to provide a solid foundation for both boys and girls, ensuring they develop the right mindset and skills to navigate lifeâ€”whether they pursue football professionally or use the sport as a tool for empowerment.

The project team distributed Girls for Goals souvenirs, footballs, drinks, and water to the students, reinforcing the initiative's commitment to grassroots engagement.

Project Lead and Deputy General Secretary Admin. at the Ghana Football Association, Ama Brobey Williams expressed her excitement about the initiative's rollout. "I'm full of joy to see the hard work finally being rolled out. This has been months of dedication and planning, and now we are seeing the direct impact on these young boys and girls. Our goal is to ensure every participant leaves not just with improved football skills but with a renewed sense of confidence in themselves."

Phyllis Marku, Vice Chairperson of GHALCA, emphasized the broader impact of the initiative beyond just football. "I am excited about the prospects this is set to achieve. Football is not just a gameâ€”it is a vehicle for change. By combining sports with life skills training, we are shaping the next generation of leaders, not just players."

Project Consultant Vera Abena Addo highlighted the need for programs like Girls for Goals in developing young athletes. "This initiative is more than just football. It's about shaping well-rounded individuals who can make informed decisions in every aspect of their livesâ€”on and off the field. We want these kids to have the confidence to dream big and the tools to make those dreams a reality."

The young participants at Dornorgbor and Avete M/A Basic Schools were thrilled to be part of the initiative. "I've always loved football, but this program is teaching me things I never thought about before," one student shared. "Now I know that being a great player is not just about skillsâ€”it's about confidence, making the right choices, and believing in myself."

Another student, beaming with excitement, said: "I'm happy to be part of Girls for Goals because it's giving us more than just football. Learning about financial literacy and goal setting makes me feel like I can do anything if I put my mind to it."

A third student expressed gratitude for the opportunity: "This program has shown me that football is not just for boys. We, the girls, can also play and achieve great things. I feel encouraged to work harder and dream bigger."

The Girls for Goals initiative is part of the Ghana Football Association's broader strategy to strengthen grassroots football development. By merging sports training with life skills education, the program is paving the way for young talents to thrive in a well-rounded and inclusive environment.