Girona announce signing of young Ghanaian talent Gabriel Misehouy

La Liga club Girona FC has signed 18-year-old Gabriel Misehouy, a Dutch-born Ghanaian youngster, on a four-year deal.

The former Ajax youth player joins Girona on a free transfer and has already passed his medical.

Misehouy is a versatile player who can play as an attacking midfielder, midfielder, inside, or winger.

He is known for his dribbling skills, ability to navigate small spaces, and goal-scoring ability.

Misehouy made his professional debut at 17 with Ajax's second team and has played for the Netherlands U16, U17, and U18 national youth teams.

However, he is still eligible to represent Ghana at the international level due to his Ghanaian heritage.

Last season, he scored 7 goals and provided 3 assists in 13 games for Jong Ajax in the Dutch second division.

Girona's coach, Miguel Angel Sanchez Munoz, will be delighted to have Misehouy on board as the team prepares for the upcoming season.

This signing is a significant addition to Girona's squad, and fans expect Misehouy to make a significant impact in La Liga.