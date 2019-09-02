GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Girondins de Bordeaux defender Enock Kwateng satisfied with result against Olympique Lyon

Published on: 02 September 2019
Enock Kwateng

Ghanaian right-back Enock Kwateng is satisfied with Girondins de Bordeaux draw with high-flying Olympique Lyon in the French Ligue 1.

The Navy blue and Whites defied the bookies to hold Lyon to a 1-1 stalemate in the Week 4 of the French top-flight league.

Memphis Depay handed Lyon the lead in the 32nd minute before Jimmy Briand rescued a point for the visitors in the 67th minute.

The result left Bordeaux in 11th place with 5 points after 4 games, but Kwateng was content after not tasting a defeat at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

"Today, I think there was room to come back with the three points. Now, with what we've shown, I think it's not unworthy. It's a good point on the outside against a big team from Lyon."

"We knew they were a little less well today. We came to look for the three points, unfortunately we come back with a point. We will be satisfied with this point there on the outside."

