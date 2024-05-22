Give Otto Addo the chance to work before you judge - Kwame Baah-Nuakoh

Dr. Kwame Baah-Nuakoh, former Chairman of the Ghana Football Association Club Licensing Board, has called on Ghanaians to give Black Stars head coach Otto Addo the time and support he needs to perform his duties before passing judgment.

Otto Addo, who previously worked as a talent trainer for Borussia Dortmund, was re-appointed as Ghana's head coach in March following the dismissal of Chris Hughton after a disappointing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations campaign.

Addo had earlier led Ghana to qualify for the 2022 World Cup by defeating Nigeria in a two-legged playoff.

“You can’t judge somebody without seeing what he can do. Give him the chance and let him do the job; when he does it and it is not done well, then you sack him,” Baah-Nuakoh stated in an interview with Asempa FM.

“If you are the one going to tell him how to do his job and he does it how you say he should and the results are not coming, who are you going to blame? All that I can pray for is for him to deliver.”

After recording a defeat and a draw against Nigeria and Uganda respectively, the former Ghana international is set to begin his second stint on a substantive basis.

Otto Addo is set to arrive in Ghana this week for his official unveiling, during which he will meet the press and announce his squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Mali on June 6th and the Central African Republic on June 10th, 2024.