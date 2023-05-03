Give the management time to run Kotoko - former executive member advises fans

Former Asante Kotoko Executive Member, Kojo Bonsu, is urging fans of the club to lessen the pressure being mounted on the club's administration as they work to solve internal issues.

The Porcupine Warriors have struggled so far in the current season and find themselves outside the top four of the Ghana Premier League. They were also knocked out of the preliminary stage of the CAF Champions League and later exited the FA Cup following a narrow defeat to Aduana Stars in the round of 16.

Due to a bad run of play, Kotoko also fired Burkinabe trainer Seydou Zerbo, who was replaced by Abdulai Gazale as interim manager until the end of the season.

“We have to do proper scouting and get an academy. If we don’t have an academy all the players will just come and go.

“So we need to have a system but unfortunately, we are not prepared to wait for the system. We need to build and have patience and give management time to run the club,” Bonsu told Luv FM.

Meanwhile, the Porcupine Warriors are sixth with 43 points after 29 matches.