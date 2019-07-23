Give us another chance to win the AFCON- Afriyie Acquah 

Ghana midfielder Afriyie Acquah has asked Ghanaians to give the team another chance to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Cameroon.

The Black Stars exited the tournament at the round of 16 stage at this year's tournament in Egypt after losing on penalties to Tunisia at the Ismailia Sports Stadium.

Ghana were hoping to end their 37-year Afcon title drought but rather exited the tournament at a stage which angered most of the fans back home.

Afriyie Acquah believes all hope is not lost in Ghana's bid to end the title drought and with the needed support from fans Ghana can win the next Afcon.

“We did our best and wanted to win the Cup but we all know in football you either win, lose or draw," Acquah told Zylofon TV.

"We did our best but we were unfortunate so we will just give thanks to God.

"It’s not too late; we are young, so Ghanaians should give us another two years to win the tournament.”