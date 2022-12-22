Gladson Awako signs new Hearts of Oak contract

Hearts of Oak have confirmed that midfielder Gladson Awako has signed a new contract that will keep him at the club until at least 2024.

Awako joined Hearts of Oak on a two-year deal from Great Olympics and has since been rewarded with a new contract.

"Gladson Awako has signed a 1-year contract extension with Accra Hearts of Oak. This will keep him at the club till 2024. The contract extension has an option to further extend his stay thereafter," Hearts of Oak announced.

The Black Galaxies captain has been in excellent form throughout the season and thus deserves the contract extension.

The player is currently in national team camp with the Black Galaxies, preparing for the CHAN tournament in Algeria in early January. He led the Black Galaxies' past archrivals Nigeria to qualify for the tournament.

His contribution to Hearts of Oak's success cannot be overstated.