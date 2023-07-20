Gladson Awako to leave Hearts of Oak after two years

Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak and midfielder Gladson Awako is on the verge of leaving the club by mutual consent according to reliable sources.

The experienced midfielder joined the Phobians from City rivals Great Olympics in August 2021, signing a three-year contract in a transfer that caused controversial conversations due to the misunderstanding between the two clubs

Despite having a year left on his current deal, both parties have agreed to part ways ahead of the start of the 2023/24 season.

Awako established himself as an essential component for the Phobians, assisting the club in capturing a number of trophies, including the FA Cup and the President Cup.

After Fatawu Mohammed left the club, the experienced midfielder was chosen as captain but it seems his leadership mandate will be short-lived due to his unwillingness to continue with the Phobians.

He has played for various local clubs, including Berekum Chelsea, Heart of Lions, and others. He also played for African giants TP Mazembe and had a short stint with US-based club Phoenix Rising.

Awako, who saw limited game time owing to injury setbacks last season, is expected to find a new club before the season begins.