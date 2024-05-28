Gladson Awako urges Great Olympics fans to back club amidst relegation battle

Great Olympics midfielder Gladson Awako has called on the club's fans to rally behind the team as they fight to avoid relegation from the Ghana Premier League.

Despite securing a crucial victory over Berekum Chelsea on matchday 31, the Dade Boys remain in the relegation zone, currently sitting 16th with 36 points.

Great Olympics have a chance to escape relegation with four games remaining, including an outstanding match against Dreams FC.

In an interview, the former Black Stars midfielder encouraged fans to maintain a positive outlook and continue supporting the team.

"The fans should keep the positive energy. We need it. Things are not all that good, but we need them more than ever. They should pray and keep supporting us," Awako said.

The team faces a challenging fixture against Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium on matchday 32 this Sunday. With the fight for survival intensifying, Great Olympics cannot afford to drop points.

Awako rejoined Great Olympics before the start of the second round of the season after leaving Hearts of Oak. His experience and leadership are crucial as the team strives to secure their place in the top flight.

As the season draws to a close, every match becomes critical for Great Olympics. The team and their supporters will be hoping for strong performances to ensure they remain in the Ghana Premier League next season.