Global music star AKON to illuminate Africa Cup of Nations Cote d'Ivoire 2023 final draw

Published on: 11 October 2023
Global music sensation, AKON, is set to host the Africa Cup of Nations Cote d'Ivoire 2023 final draw on Thursday, October 12, 2023.

The event, taking place at the stunning Parc Des Expositions venue in Abidjan, will kick off at 19h00 local time/GMT (21h00 CAT, 22h00 Cairo) and will be broadcast live on CAF TV's YouTube channel.

AKON, a passionate football enthusiast and renowned social activist known for his 'Akon Lighting Africa' project, will add star power to this highly anticipated, glitzy occasion, where the 24 qualified nations will discover their group stage opponents.

The final draw will be broadcast in more than 50 countries, with millions of viewers expected to tune in via CAF's Official YouTube channel and global TV partners.

The 34th edition of this premier African event is scheduled to take place in Cote d'Ivoire from January 13 to February 11, 2024.

The qualified nations for the Final Draw include:

Cote d’Ivoire (hosts), Algeria, Angola, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Congo DR, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Tunisia, and Zambia.

