"Go and manage Essipong Stadium not T and A " - Tarkwa-Nsuaem MCE Benjamin Kessie tells NSA

Municipal Chief Executive for the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Assembly Benjamin Kessie has warned the National Sports Authority against takeover of the redeveloped Tarkwa and Aboso Park - urging them to focus their attention on the dilapidated Essipong stadium.

The outstanding MCE has vowed that the assembly will manage the newly built 10,000 seater capacity stadium - not the NSA.

Kessie has moved to water down on widespread reports and emerging controversy over the management of the facility which is being funded by mining giants Goldfields.

Members of the assembly and residents have warned the NSA over any attempt to takeover the facility when completed in 2022.

But Municipal Chief Executive Benjamin Kessie insists the facility will not be handed over to the NSA but will be managed by the assembly.

"Let me put it on record and say without any shred of doubt that the T and A Park now soo to be stadium will be managed by the assembly," Kessie told Tarkwa-based Medeamaa FM.

"Football fans and residents of Tarkwa should be rest assured that when the park is completed, Goldfields will hand it over to the assembly. The management of the park, the facility is in the hands of the assembly.

"When we completed the T and A, we handed over to them (NSA). Go and check how they managed it.

"We have people who can manage the facility. There is Essipong stadium, they should go and manage that.

"It's not by force. We'll not allow the NSA to takeover. The sustainability of the pitch and the facility will be in the hands of the assembly. We are holding it in trust of the people.

"I believe there are people here who are capable of managing the facility. We'll give it to private people to manage and make profits.

"We'll not give it someone who get paid at the end of the month. The NSA should steer clear." he warned

Goldfields have pumped an increased $16.3 million for the redevelopment of the Tarkwa NA Aboso Park.

Goldfields will hand over the facility to the Municipal assembly when its completed in 2022.

The Municipal assembly will be in charge of the management of the new stadium which will also serve various sporting interest in Tarkwa and its environs.

Medeama will largely benefit from the new edifice as the only Premier League football club in Tarkwa and the Western region.

The 10,000 seater capacity, which is fully covered, is estimated to cost $16 million and is being funded by Goldfields Ghana Limited.

The stadium will act as an economic invigorator and will contribute to strengthening the image of the mining town.

The revamped venue will also feature a complete seating capacity and involves redesigning the pitch, VIP, media stands, tickets boot, drainage amongst others.

The edifice will also boast an electronic scoreboard running around its perimeter.