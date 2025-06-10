Goal Fest: 1,552 goals light up  2024-25 Access Bank Division One League campaign

The 2024-25 Access Bank Division One League delivered a pulsating season of attacking football, culminating in an astonishing 1,552 goals scored across 705 matches.

The goal tally not only highlights the competitive nature of Ghana's second-tier league but also underscores the impact of ongoing improvements in coaching, player development, and organizational structure under the Access Bank sponsorship.

With 48 teams competing across three zones, the league has become a vibrant showcase of emerging talent and tactical evolution, and the sheer volume of goals reflects both the offensive intent of the teams and the league’s growing entertainment value.

From dramatic last-minute winners to hat-tricks and high-scoring thrillers, the 2024-25 campaign had no shortage of memorable moments. Several forwards stood out with consistent goal-scoring displays, while clubs across the country adopted bolder attacking strategies, fueled by enhanced logistics and better playing conditions.

The season's goal tally averages just over 2.2 goals per game, a healthy statistic in line with global standards and a sign of the Division One League’s upward trajectory. Clubs such as Swedru All Black Stars, Hohoe United, and Techiman Eleven Wonders played key roles in delivering this goal-laden season as they marched toward Premier League promotion.

The remarkable numbers are also a testament to the success of Access Bank's continued sponsorship, which has helped elevate the league’s profile, provided financial stability, and improved technical standards. As a result, the Division One League is no longer just a proving ground, it is now a compelling competition that entertains, develops talent, and draws increasing national attention.