Goal hero Nana Ampomah admits Waasland-Beveren were poor in the first half against Charleroi

Waasland-Beveren hero Nana Amponsah admits his side were poor in their 1-1 draw with nine-man Sporting Charleroi on Saturday in the Belgian Jupiler League.

Charleroi were dominant and took the lead in the 19th minute through Victor Osimhen.

But four minutes in the second half, Marco Ilaimaharitra received a red card.

In the 51st minute, Ampomah equalized and was honest to say they struggled in the first stanza.

"We were really bad in that first half, I think everyone has seen that, we were just shit," he said.

"The coach woke us in so if we kept fighting, we would have lost 4-0.

"I'm happy with how we dealt with the second half, but you also have to look at it from the positive side, but we still got some chances, but we were not sharp enough, we have to keep working and the results will come."