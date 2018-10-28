Goalie Fatau Dauda draws positives from Enyimba FC's eviction from CAF Confederation Cup

Enyimba FC goalkeeper Fatau Dauda claims his side have learned lessons from their semi-final exit in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Nigerian giants were beaten 2-1 by Raja Casablanca in the second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup semi-finals tie last Wednesday.

The Moroccans had recorded a 1-0 victory in the first leg a fortnight ago in Aba.

The Ghanaian shot stopper insists the People's Elephant made a good statement of themselves in the competition despite their elimination.

"We started this competition slowly and people even started writing us off but we were able to reach where we got to today," Dauda told media.

"I will say we lost the game at home when they came to beat us in Aba. It was not that they were any extraordinary in both legs but football is like that and we can’t predict its outcome.

"We have learned something from that. I am proud of my teammates. I was on the bench and I saw the game and must say this was one of our best games this season. We were unlucky.

"Football is like that when you make mistakes you get punished for them. In, , it happens. Like I said earlier on, we live to learn and we have learned some lessons from it. It was very nice."

By Nuhu Adams