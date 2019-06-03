GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Goalie Razak Abalora provides assist as Azam FC win Cup to qualify for CAF Confed Cup

Published on: 03 June 2019
Razak Abalora

Goalkeeper Razal Abalora provided the assist for the match winner in Azam FC's 1-0 success over Lipuli FC to win the Azam Sports Federation Cup to book their CAF Confederation Cup spot.

The former WAFA SC No.1 sent  a long ball which found Obrey Chirwa and the striker beat Haruna Shamte before scoring with a hard shot while inside the penalty area.

Abalora has been key for the team this season, having helped them to win two trophies- CECAFE Cup and Mapinduzi Cup.

Azam pocketed US$ 500, 000 (Sh50 million) from Azam Media Limited, the main sponsor of the competition.

Abalora joined the Tanzanian giants in 2017 and recorded 18 clean sheets in the 2018/19 season.

