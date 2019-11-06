Goalie Richard Ofori celebrates Maritzburg United's 0-0 draw at Orlando Pirates in PSL

Maritzburg United No.1 goalkeeper Richard Ofori has celebrated his side's 0-0 draw at Orlando Pirates on Tuesday in the Absa Premiership.

As usual, the Ghana international produced a portfolio of quality saves that helped Maritzburg to earn one point at the Orlando Stadium.

"It's a very good result because we knew the game is gonna be tough because after losing against Chiefs I know definitely they will come, they will come hard on us, we know," Ofori told SuperSport TV.

''To pick a point here I think it's a win.

"It's normal because once you're playing against Orlando Pirates here, definitely as a goalkeeper you need to stand out, that's what I did.

"So I will thank my players because they did very well, we defended the goal very well, so I'll say this [award] is for all of us."