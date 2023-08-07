Goalkeeper Adams Abdul Jabal agrees to join Medeama SC from King Faisal

King Faisal shot-stopper, Adams Abdul Jabal is on the verge of joining Ghana Premier League champions Medeama SC on a permanent deal after successful negotiations between the two clubs.

The Yellow and Mauves after winning the league last season want to remain competitive throughout the upcoming season with their CAF Champions League campaign set to begin soon.

They have identified the 21-year-old goalkeeper as one who not only serves as a backup to Felix Kyei but a suitable competitor to the former Karela United goalkeeper.

Despite not playing much for the Insha Allah boys last season, Abdul Jabal proved to be a talent with so much potential anytime he was given the nod to man the post.

He made eight Premier League appearances last season including the last three games from which the team earned two wins but failed to maintain their top-flight status.

Medeama is said to have completed talks with both King Faisal and the goalkeeper who looks set for a new adventure.