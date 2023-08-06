Goalkeeper Charlotte Adjei joins Ampem Darkoa Ladies ahead of new season

River Angels goalkeeper Charlotte Adjei has joined Ghana Women's Premier League champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies ahead of the upcoming season.

The shot-stopper, who formerly represented Supreme Ladies, has signed a contract with Ampem Darkoa that could be extended based on performance.

The Techiman-based team welcomed Adjei to reinforce their squad ahead of the WAFU Zone B tournament which serves as the qualifying grounds for the CAF Women's Champions League.

At the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Charlotte Adjei is already working out with the Women's Premier League and Women's FA Cup champions.

After failing to qualify for the CAF Women's Champions League the previous year, Ampem Darkoa will rely on her extensive experience to accomplish so this time.

For River Angels in 16 games, Charlotte Adjei recorded 10 clean sheets, aiding the team's third-place league finish and also helping them to finish as Runners in the Nigerian Cup