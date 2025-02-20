Goalkeeper Cynthia Konlan hails impact of Black Queens’ new technical team

Black Queens goalkeeper Cynthia Konlan has praised the team’s new technical direction under Lars Bjorkegren, who took charge following the departure of Nora HÃ¤uptle.

Konlan highlighted the positive changes the team has experienced since the Swedish coach's arrival, particularly in training sessions and tactical preparations.

“The training sessions have been great, and we've seen positive changes compared to our previous coach. The new systems and tactics are exciting, and we're enjoying the challenge. We're looking forward to implementing these new strategies in the game against Morocco,” she stated.

The Black Queens have been refining their approach ahead of the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations, where they will compete against South Africa, Tanzania, and Mali in the group stage.

Konlan also called on Ghanaians to remain patient and back the team as they aim to regain their dominance in women’s football.

“We urge our fans to remain calm and supportive. We know they've been waiting for a win, and we're working hard to make that happen. We promise to make them proud again soon, starting with a strong performance against Morocco,” she assured.

The upcoming friendly against Morocco will serve as a key test for the team as they prepare for the continental showdown.