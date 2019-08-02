Goalkeeper Ernest Sowah set to sign for Nigerian top-flight side Heartland FC

Free agent goalkeeper Ernest Sowah is set to sign for his second foreign club after being linked with Nigerian Professional Football League side Heartland FC.

According to reports, the former Ghana international has held deep talks with the Owerri-based side.

Sowah recently terminated his contract with giants Hearts of Oak.

The 31-year-old previously played for DR Congo outfit Don Bosco after leaving Berekum Chelsea following an impressive showcase in the 2012 CAF Champions League Group stage.

Sowah spent three seasons at Asante Kotoko before joining Hearts of Oak last year.

Already, the Nigerian top-flight has Ghanaian goalkeeper Fatau Dauda, Seidu Mutawakilu and Nana Bonsu.