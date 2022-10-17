Goalkeeper Felix Annan admits wedding cost him Kotoko position

Goalkeeper Felix Annan has admitted that his decision to marry during the season may have cost him his first-choice position at Asante Kotoko.

Annan took a break in the 2019/20 season to marry his long-term girlfriend, and when he returned after a week, he was demoted to second choice until he left the club.

"Even though I lost my position at Kotoko, I do not regret the decision I took to marry my wife in the course of the season.

"No way, I will never and ever regret marrying my wife," he told Kumasi-based Nhyira FM in an interview.

Felix Annan continued to explain, “I don’t think I am unprofessional to fix my wedding ceremony on a league date.

"My wife and her family were based in the UK then and I had planned my wedding way back before we started the league because, at that time, there was no league.

"So, my wife and the family had to fly from the UK and we couldn’t change the plans."

His inactivity cost him a spot on the Black Stars.

"I felt I was too good enough but the coach at (Kotoko), (Maxwell Konadu) didn’t give me much playing time and that’s why I lost my position in the Black Stars," Annan said.

Annan parted ways with Kotoko in 2021 and now plays in the United States for Maryland Bobcats FC.