Goalkeeper Felix Annan appointed Asante Kotoko new captain

Goalkeeper Felix Annan has been installed the new captain for Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko.

The 24-year-old Ghana international has replaced Amos Frimpong who has been signed by Guinean side AS Kaloum Stars.

According to reports, his deputies will be Augestine Sefa and Emmanuel Gyamfi.

Annan was the spokesperson for the playing body when they visited the club's Life Patron Otumfuo Osei II on Sunday to bid farewell to the Asantehene ahead of their trip to Nigeria to face Kano Pillars in the CAF Champions League qualifier.

''Being the leader of this team is always a great honour. I will do everything to serve the club. It’s not a easy task but I’m ready to give my all,'' Annan is quoted as saying.

He was a member Ghana's squad at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations but was an unused substitute.