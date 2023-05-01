Goalkeeper Frederick Asare blamed for Kotoko draw against Tamale City

Following their stalemate against Tamale City, Asante Kotoko coach Abdul Gazale expressed his displeasure with goalkeeper Frederick Asare's performance, indicating that he could have prevented the team from conceding.

In an exciting matchup in the 29th round of matches, Tamale City fought hard to draw with the defending champions at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

Asante Kotoko saw their great goal scored by young midfielder Rocky Dwamena in the 36th minute canceled by in-form forward Mohammed Yahaya who restored parity a few minutes after his team had conceded.

The young striker connected a good cross from the right flank to beat Frederick Asare who failed to deal with the aerial situation.

“Before the match, we worked on certain areas but unfortunately, we couldn’t keep to that particular task because when you look at the way they equalized our goal, it was the same mistake we have been doing and this time, I don’t know what to say again but we will keep on working with them.”

“The players were just standing and could see our players were far behind the ball instead of attacking the ball, unfortunately, the goalkeeper too didn’t help, sometimes he has to save us, he has been doing it but this one, he got it wrong and I think it’s something we have to look at it,” Gazale said after the game.